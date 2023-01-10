AC Milan vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2023

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another round of matches this week as Torino lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Wednesday.

AC Milan vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Torino and have won 19 out of their last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's five victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Torino, ending AC Milan's three-game winning streak at the time.

Torino have drawn their last three matches in the Serie A, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin against Sampdoria in November last year.

AC Milan have suffered four defeats in the Serie A so far this season - the joint-highest alongside three other teams in the top six in the league table.

In the two official games that they have played since the end of the World Cup, AC Milan have scored four goals and have conceded three goals.

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction

AC Milan are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A this season and will need to take it up a notch to give Napoli a run for their money. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Torino are capable of pulling off an upset on their day and could potentially trouble the Rossoneri. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Torino

AC Milan vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

