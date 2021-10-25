AC Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as AC Milan take on Torino at the San Siro on Tuesday. AC Milan have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Torino are in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side edged Genoa to an important 3-2 victory over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Rossoneri secured a 4-2 victory against Bologna in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

AC Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an impressive record against Torino and have won 18 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed only four victories against AC Milan and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place in May this year and ended in a stunning 7-0 victory for AC Milan. Torino were utterly dismal on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-D-D

AC Milan vs Torino Team News

AC Milan have a strong squad

AC Milan

Samu Castillejo has picked up an injury over the past week and will be unavailable for selection. Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic, and Brahim Diaz are also yet to recover and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic, Junior Messias, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Rolando Mandragora is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Cristian Ansaldi picked up a knock against Genoa over the weekend and remains a doubt ahead of this game.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora

Doubtful: Cristian Ansaldi

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Torino Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Karol Linetty, Tommaso Pobega, Ola Aina; Josip Brekalo, Andrea Belotti

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction

AC Milan have excelled under Stefano Pioli and are level on points with Napoli at the top of the league table. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad and will be intent on winning the Scudetto this season.

Torino have improved in recent weeks but will have their work cut out for them against a formidable opponent. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Torino

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi