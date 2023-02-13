AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th February 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with its first round of knock-out fixtures this week as AC Milan lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the San Siro on Tuesday.

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur finished at the top of Group D in the group stages and have been inconsistent over the course of their season. The North London outfit slumped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have endured a shocking slump over the past month. The Rossoneri did manage to edge Torino to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have an excellent record against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League and are unbeaten in their four matches against the Rossoneri, winning two of these games.

The previous meeting between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League took place in 2011, with Tottenham Hotspur winning by an aggregate 1-0 scoreline over two legs after Peter Crouch scored the only goal of the tie.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their only game against AC Milan at the San Siro but have lost two games against Inter Milan at the same venue.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has won eight of his last nine matches against AC Milan and has overseen his teams keeping clean sheets against the Rossoneri in their last three matches.

AC Milan will play a knock-out match in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur were stunned by an inspired Leicester City side in their previous game and are in desperate need of a revival. The likes of Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and will need to step up in this fixture.

AC Milan can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address at the moment. Both teams are currently on an even footing and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

