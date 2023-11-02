AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 25 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 16 victories.

Udinese ended a winless run of six matches against AC Milan in their previous match against the Rossoneri and could achieve consecutive victories of this nature for the first time since 2017.

AC Milan are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming in 2016.

Since Stefano Pioli took the reins at AC Milan, Udinese's matches against the Rossoneri are the only fixture in the Serie A that is yet to witness a clean sheet.

AC Milan have lost only two of their last 25 Serie A matches against teams starting the game in the bottom four of the league table.

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction

AC Milan have been in excellent form in the Serie A this season and will need to bounce back from their fairly disappointing result against Napoli. Rafael Leao has been excellent for the Rossoneri so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Udinese have flattered to deceive so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Udinese

AC Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes