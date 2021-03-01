AC Milan vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another set of important fixtures this week as AC Milan host Udinese at the San Siro on Wednesday. AC Milan have shown tremendous improvement this season and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Udinese are in 12th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have a point to prove going into this fixture. The away side edged Fiorentina to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to be at its best in this match.

AC Milan have managed to recover from their mid-season slump and emphasised their title bid with a 2-1 victory against AS Roma in their previous game. The Rossoneri are four points behind Inter Milan in the Serie A title race and cannot afford to lose this game.

AC Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Udinese and have won 24 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two teams. Udinese have defeated AC Milan on 16 occasions and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on the day and will likely play an important role in this match.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-W-W

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

AC Milan vs Udinese Team News

AC Milan have a few injury concerns

AC Milan

Ismael Bennacer and Mario Mandzukic are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have recovered from their knocks and will likely play a part in this match.

Injured: Ismael Bennacer, Mario Mandzukic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo, and Fernando Forestieri are currently injured and will be unable to feature against AC Milan this week. Roberto Pereyra and Marvin Zeegelaar served their suspension against Fiorentina and will be available for selection in this match.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo, Fernando Forestieri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Udinese Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo De Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Roberto Pereyra, Fernando Llorente

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction

AC Milan have had their fair share of problems this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Rossoneri are still in the title race and will back themselves to secure all three points in this fixture.

Udinese can be a robust outfit on their day and will want to trouble their opponents in this match. AC Milan are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Udinese

