AC Milan vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan are set to play Udinese at the San Siro on Friday for their next Serie A fixture.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Davide Nicola's Salernitana in the league. Goals from Brazilian forward Junior Messias and Croatian attacker Ante Rebic for AC Milan was cancelled out by goals from striker Federico Bonazzoli and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Milan Duric for Salernitana.

Udinese, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in Serie A. A goal from Spanish attacker Gerard Deulofeu for Udinese was cancelled out by a goal from former West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson for Lazio.

AC Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the advantage. They have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with the game ending 1-1. A first-half goal from Portuguese striker Beto for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from experienced Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic for AC Milan. Udinese had Nigeria international Isaac Success sent off.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-L

Udinese form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-L

AC Milan vs Udinese Team News

AC Milan

AC Milan will be without experienced Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer and veteran Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of young Serbian striker Marko Lazetic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Stefano Pioli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer

Doubtful: Marko Lazetic

Suspended: Ismael Bennacer

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese will be without goalkeeper Antonio Santurro, while there are doubts over the availability of Dutch centre-back Bram Nuytinck.

Injured: Antonio Santurro

Doubtful: Bram Nutyinck

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Udinese Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers, Junior Messias, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Kessié is still not accepting €6.5m net proposal and he's expected to leave. AC Milan are not worried about Premier League rumours for Rafael Leão as contract extension is now getting closer, after Theo and Bennacer who will sign his new deal in the coming days.Kessié is still not accepting €6.5m net proposal and he's expected to leave. AC Milan are not worried about Premier League rumours for Rafael Leão as contract extension is now getting closer, after Theo and Bennacer who will sign his new deal in the coming days. 🔴 #ACMilan Kessié is still not accepting €6.5m net proposal and he's expected to leave. https://t.co/uNXn883zZy

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Nehuen Perez, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Jean-Victor Makengo, Marvin Zeegelaar, Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction

AC Milan are currently top of the league table, but they owe it as much to the poor performances of the chasing pack as they do to their own displays. Stefano Pioli's men have produced some good results this season, with clever recruitment helping their cause.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 1 - #SalernitanaMilan is the first #SerieA match since Verona-Juventus 2-1, back in May 2016, where the bottom side have avoided the defeat against the league leaders starting the match day - the top-ranked team had won nine games in a row. Surprise. 1 - #SalernitanaMilan is the first #SerieA match since Verona-Juventus 2-1, back in May 2016, where the bottom side have avoided the defeat against the league leaders starting the match day - the top-ranked team had won nine games in a row. Surprise.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Spain international Gerard Deulofeu has done well this season, and has been linked with a return to AC Milan as a result.

AC Milan should win.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Udinese

