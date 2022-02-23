AC Milan vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan are set to play Udinese at the San Siro on Friday for their next Serie A fixture.
AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Davide Nicola's Salernitana in the league. Goals from Brazilian forward Junior Messias and Croatian attacker Ante Rebic for AC Milan was cancelled out by goals from striker Federico Bonazzoli and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Milan Duric for Salernitana.
Udinese, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in Serie A. A goal from Spanish attacker Gerard Deulofeu for Udinese was cancelled out by a goal from former West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson for Lazio.
AC Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head
In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the advantage. They have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn eight.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with the game ending 1-1. A first-half goal from Portuguese striker Beto for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from experienced Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic for AC Milan. Udinese had Nigeria international Isaac Success sent off.
AC Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-L
Udinese form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-L
AC Milan vs Udinese Team News
AC Milan
AC Milan will be without experienced Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer and veteran Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of young Serbian striker Marko Lazetic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Stefano Pioli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer
Doubtful: Marko Lazetic
Suspended: Ismael Bennacer
Udinese
Meanwhile, Udinese will be without goalkeeper Antonio Santurro, while there are doubts over the availability of Dutch centre-back Bram Nuytinck.
Injured: Antonio Santurro
Doubtful: Bram Nutyinck
Suspended: None
AC Milan vs Udinese Predicted XI
AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers, Junior Messias, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud
Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Nehuen Perez, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Jean-Victor Makengo, Marvin Zeegelaar, Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto
AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction
AC Milan are currently top of the league table, but they owe it as much to the poor performances of the chasing pack as they do to their own displays. Stefano Pioli's men have produced some good results this season, with clever recruitment helping their cause.
Udinese, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Spain international Gerard Deulofeu has done well this season, and has been linked with a return to AC Milan as a result.
AC Milan should win.
Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Udinese