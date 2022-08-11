AC Milan vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of Serie A kicks off with its first set of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Udinese on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Udinese finished in 12th place in the Serie A standings last season and have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. The away side edged Feralpisalo to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to win this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, conquered the late league last season and will look to sustain their impressive form under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri thrashed Vicenza by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Udinese and have won 24 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 15 victories against AC Milan and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

AC Milan form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Udinese form guide: W-L-W-L-W

AC Milan vs Udinese Team News

AC Milan have a good squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Sandro Tonali picked up an injury against Vicenza and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sandro Tonali

Doubtful: Divock Origi

Suspended: None

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Rodrigo Becao, Tolgay Arslan, and Leonardo Buta are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Udinese will need to field their best team to stand a chance against AC Milan.

Injured: Rodrigo Becao, Tolgay Arslan, Leonardo Buta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Udinese Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias; Olivier Giroud

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina; Brandon Soppy, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad and will need to work hard to defend their Serie A crown. With Franck Kessie in Barcelona and Sandro Tonali injured, the likes of Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic will need to step up for the Rossoneri.

Udinese have troubled AC Milan in the past but have not been at their best over the past year. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Udinese

