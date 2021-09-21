AC Milan vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

AC Milan will host Venezia at the San Siro in a matchday five fixture in Serie A on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Juventus on Sunday. Ante Rebic scored the equalizer in the 76th minute after Alvaro Morata had put the Turin giants ahead in only the fourth minute.

Venezia suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spezia on home turf on the same day. Mehdi Bourabia scored an injury-time winner to give the visitors all three points.

AC Milan's draw sees them in third spot, level with city rivals Inter Milan on 10 points from four games. Venezia are in 16th spot on three points.

AC Milan vs Venezia Head-to-Head

AC Milan have four wins from their last six games against Venezia. The visitors were victorious on one occasion, the same number of draws as they have played out in this fixture.

The two sides last clashed in February 2002. Javi Moreno stepped off the bench to score a brace, in addition to Cosmin Contra and Kakha Kaladze's goals, to give AC Milan a 4-1 away win.

The hosts started the season with three consecutive league wins before last weekend's draw against the Bianconeri. Venezia have lost three and won one of their four league games in what is their first season back in the top-flight after almost two decades.

AC Milan form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Venezia form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

AC Milan vs Venezia Team News

AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko (ankle), Rade Krunic (muscle) and Davide Calabria (muscle) have all been sidelined with fitness issues. Olivier Giroud felt pain in his lower back (lumbago) a few days ago and might not be risked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also sidelined with an achilles tendon injury.

Simon Kjaer suffered an injury and had to be withdrawn in the first half against Juventus. The Denmark international, along with Alessandro Plizzari, are both doubts for the visit of Venezia.

Injuries: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Davide Calabria, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud

Doubtful: Simon Kjaer, Alessandro Plizzari

Suspension: None

Venezia

Lauri Ala-Myllymaki (knee), Luca Lezzerini (muscle) and Luca Fiordilino (shoulder) have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini, Luca Fiordilino

Suspension: None

AC Milan vs Venezia Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alexis Saelemaekers; Ante Rebic

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Maenpaa (GK); Tyrone Ebuehi, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Antonio Vacca, Gianluca Busio, Domen Crnigoj; Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry, David Okereke

AC Milan vs Venezia Prediction

The hosts are vastly superior to Venezia and despite missing several key players, AC Milan should still have too much in the tank for their visitors.

Stefano Pioli's side would like to impose their dominance early on and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing the Rossoneri to triumph in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-0 Venezia

