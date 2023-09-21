AC Milan vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

AC Milan will welcome Verona to the San Siro in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the league campaign last week, after winning their first three games of the season. They were humbled 5-1 at San Siro by arch-rivals Inter Milan last week with Rafael Leão bagging the consolation goal in the 57th minute.

They were unable to return to winning ways in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Newcastle United.

The visitors got their league campaign underway with back-to-back wins but have been winless in their last two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw at home by Bologna.

AC Milan vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 76 times in all competitions since 1921. As expected, the hosts have a better record against the visitors with 34 wins. The visitors have got the better of their western rivals 14 times and 28 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording a 5-2 win on aggregate, including a 3-1 home win.

They are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors, recording seven wins.

AC Milan have suffered just one defeat at home against Verona, with that defeat coming in 1922.

Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Serie A. The visitors, meanwhile, have just three wins in their last 23 away games in the Italian top-flight.

The visitors have scored and conceded four goals apiece in four league games this season, the hosts, meanwhile, have scored nine goals but have conceded seven times in that period as well.

AC Milan vs Verona Prediction

The Rossoneri were hammered by Inter in their previous league outing, so they will be gunning to bounce back from that loss. Stefano Pioli is likely to field a strong starting XI but will have to make do without Mike Maignan, who suffered a muscle injury in the Champions League clash against Newcastle.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also picked up a muscle strain and is expected to be rested for the match. Fikayo Tomori missed the match against Inter with a suspension and should return to the lineup in this match.

The Gialloblu are winless in their last two league outings, scoring just once. They have a poor away record against the hosts, suffering 18 defeats in 31 Serie A games. They have scored at least a goal in their last seven away games and should be able to find the back of the net.

Nonetheless, considering Milan's dominance in the head-to-head record and the pressure to bounce back from the derby defeat, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediciton: AC Milan 2-1 Verona

AC Milan vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leão to score or assist any time - Yes