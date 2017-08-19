AC Milan want English Premier League trio, Real Madrid considering move for David de Gea and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 18th August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 19 Aug 2017, 08:34 IST

Is the saga yet to see a climax?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With under a fortnight remaining before the summer transfer window culminates, clubs across Europe seem to be scurrying around, attempting to make last-minute additions to their squads.

Well, here's a quick look at today's transfer talk from across the top European leagues.

English Premier League

Arsene Wenger will look forward to adding Draxler to team ranks

Arsenal to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler arrived at PSG only 7 months ago. However, the German seems to have been unable to settle down. The widely publicised arrival of Neymar futher pushes Draxler down Unai Emery's list.

The 23-year old has reportedly been told that he is free to leave PSG this summer, which has alerted a number of clubs, with Arsenal belived to be one of the top contenders. Reports in The Sun claim that Arsene Wenger's side could soon launch a £32 million bid for the German winger.

Manchester United to make one last attempt for Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic has been an elusive target the English giants, who have pursued the Croatian all summer. Despite intense speculation, Jose Mourinho's side, it seemed, had ended their interest in Perisic, due to Inter Milan's reluctance to sell the winger

With Manchester United still in the hunt for a wide attacking player, reports from The Sun indicate that Ed Woodward could indeed meet with Inter Milan officials in the coming days in a last-ditch attempt to hash out a deal for the 28-year old.

Tottenham Hotspur agree deal for Davinson Sanchez

The English Premier League runners-up have had an unevetful transfer window this summer, having made no purchases. Reports from ESPN, however, indicate otherwise.

The Lilywhites have reportedly agreed a deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez. The deal is said to cost Tottenham around £40 million, with £27 million the down payment, in what could become a club record transfer.