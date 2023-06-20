AC Milan willing to pay €20 million to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly keen to dish out €20 million to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze, 24, has established himself as a regular starter for Villarreal over the past four campaigns. Since arriving from the Diamond Football Academy in 2017, he has helped them lift one UEFA Europa League title.

With him in the final 12 months of his deal, the 27-cap Nigeria international has been rumored to depart the La Liga outfit this summer. He has reportedly popped up as a top target for the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool of late.

According to Todofichajes, AC Milan are on the verge of beating their competition with an opening bid of €20 million for the attacker set to be lodged soon. However, the Yellow Submarine are unwilling to offload their star for less than €30 million.

Chukwueze, who is a natural inverted winger on the right flank, is believed to be interested in securing a permanent transfer to the Rossoneri this summer. He would be a like-for-like replacement for Brahim Diaz should he join them.

Meanwhile, should the Nigerian join Real Madrid in the near future, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide competition to the likes of Rodrygo and Diaz and also serve as an emergency left winger if required.

On the other hand, the 2016 FIFA U17 World Cup champion would also emerge as a rotational option for Liverpool.

Overall, Chukwueze has netted 37 goals and provided 31 assists in 207 matches across competitions for Villarreal.

Serie A side set price tag for Real Madrid and Liverpool target: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are aiming to offload Federico Chiesa as they need to balance their books in the near future. They are willing to listen to offers in the region of €60 million amid growing interest from Liverpool.

Apart from the Reds, Chelsea and Real Madrid have also reportedly been linked with the 2020 UEFA Euro winner.

Chiesa, 25, has been a vital starter for the Old Lady since arriving from Fiorentina on a two-year loan switch in 2020. After impressing in the black and white colors, he secured a permanent transfer worth €40 million last summer.

A right-footed wide operator blessed with pace and dribbling, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner has suffered a drop in his development in the last two campaigns due to injuries. He has registered just eight goals and 10 assists in 2686 minutes of first-team action in the last two seasons, missing 62 games across competitions for the Serie A side.

