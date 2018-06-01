Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Greg Holden On Why He Supports Blackpool F.C.

The British singer/songwriter talks Blackpool, Liverpool and the struggles of being a football fan in America

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 01 Jun 2018, 19:31 IST

One of BMG's latest signings, Greg Holden is a British singer/songwriter based in the United States. Previously signed to Warner Brothers, Holden notably co-wrote the song "Home," which was used by American Idol winner Phillip Phillips as the season 11 coronation song; "Home" went on to be the best-selling song by an American Idol alum. Holden also achieved success as a co-writer for A Great Big World, contributing to three songs on the group's When The Morning Comes album.

2018 brings new music from Holden, as produced by Butch Walker, who has notably worked with Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Katy Perry, and Ryan Adams. The first single from the forthcoming album -- Holden's first full-length in three years -- is "On The Road," which was released on May 18th. While an album release date is still being discussed, Holden already has European tour dates booked, starting with July 18th in Hamburg, Germany.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Greg Holden on behalf of Sportskeeda, keeping the focus on his long-term support of Blackpool F.C. More on Holden can be found online at www.gregholdenonline.com.

When did you first become a fan of Blackpool F.C.? Is it something you started because of your family?

Greg Holden: Well, it was actually something I was forced to do from my stepdad because when I was a really young kid, I supported Liverpool. Once he came on the scene, that was no more and I was an involuntary Seasider for life. I guess I was probably nine when I went to my first game. I think we were playing Bradford, and a fight broke out in our stand or something. I was hooked.

What makes you loyal to Blackpool F.C.?

Greg Holden: Guilt.

Do you have a favorite player on Blackpool F.C.?

Greg Holden: When I was a kid, we were playing Rochdale away, and me and my stepdad were on our way out of our hotel when we arrived at reception. It turns out the entire Blackpool squad was also staying at our hotel. Billy Ayre was managing at the time, and I remember Tony Ellis being really kind to me, getting the whole team to sign my program, and taking me on the bus before the match. I guess since then he was always my favourite. We lost, and on my birthday.

When did you last attend a Blackpool F.C. match?

Greg Holden: A very long time ago. I’ve been in the U.S. a decade now, and my stepdad is no longer around, so it’s been a long, long time. However, the one wonderful year we were in the Premier League I watched every game I could at my local bar in Brooklyn. That was a good time, such a huge shame it was so shortlived, I don’t think we deserved to go down that season, we were electric. I remember the Manchester United home game like it was yesterday…2-0 up, I was losing my mind, running around the bar pouring beer on my head when DJ Campbell knocked in that second header. Again, that was short lived. But honestly my last game was probably almost 20 years ago.

Do you have an ideal spot to watch Blackpool F.C. play when you're in L.A.?

Greg Holden: The Internet, watching highlights on my couch. It’s not exactly the most energetic place to watch football, but with the non-Premier League games being so hard to access in the States, I don’t really have any other options, which is a drag. I’m waiting for those Premier League days to come back.

Do you have any musician friends that also support Blackpool F.C.?

Greg Holden: (laughs) Most if not all of my American friends don’t even like football, never mind Blackpool. Nope, Seasiders are a lonely bunch in California. Maybe there’s a support group I can find…

Blackpool F.C. aside, are you fan of other teams or athletes from the seaside area? For example, William Regal?

Greg Holden: Not really in the sports world, no. But Graham Nash from Crosby, Stills & Nash was born in Blackpool. A lot of people don’t know that. I’m obviously a huge fan.

Football aside, what is coming up for you in your career?

Greg Holden: Well, I just put out a new single called “On The Run”, and I’m about to go on tour throughout Europe in the summer, with one stop in London. Sadly I won’t be making it up north on this run. A second single is coming in June, and then I’m touring the U.S. in September. After that, who knows.

What is the last concert you went to for fun?

Greg Holden: I went to see Ryan Adams at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles recently, such a great show.

Finally, Greg, any last words for the kids?

Greg Holden: Do it. Don’t think about it, just do it.