Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Leeds United will continue their 2022-23 FA Cup campaign at the Wham Stadium against Accrington Stanley in the fourth round on Saturday, looking to build on their stunning win from the last round.

The Peacocks beat Cardiff City 5-2 at Elland Road in the fourth-round replay, even racing to a five-goal lead after 76 minutes through Wilfried Gnonto (2), Rodrigo Moreno and Patrick Bamford (2).

Callum Robinson scored a late double for the Welsh outfit, including a 93rd-minute penalty, although it was too little too late. Jesse Marsch's side had also blown away a two-goal advantage at home.

Accrington Stanley, meanwhile, beat Boreham Wood 1-0 in the third-round replay, courtesy of a 97th-minute penalty from Tommy Leigh. The sides had played out a 1-1 draw the week before.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds and Accrington have played each other only twice in history and Leeds won on both occasions - 2-0 in December 2009 (Johnstones Paint Trophy) and 2-1 in August 2014 (League Cup).

Having knocked out Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup this season, Leeds have a chance to eliminate two sides from the lower division in the same campaign for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Accrington have lost each of their previous three ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with each defeat coming against a side playing in a higher division than them.

This is Leeds United's FA Cup fourth round tie since the 2016-17 season, when they lost 1-0 at non-league Sutton United.

Leeds United haven't reached the fifth round of the FA Cup since the 2015-16 season under Steve Evans, eliminating Bolton in that season's fourth round.

Leeds have three different players score at least twice in the FA Cup this season, the first time three players have scored 2+ goals for the Whites in the competition since 2009-10 season.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United Prediction

Accrington will be keen to cause an upset here by knocking out an erratic Leeds side, but the Peacocks have admirable attacking firepower that can beat the third-tier side and advance into the fifth round.

Prediction: Accrington Stanley 0-2 Leeds United

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

