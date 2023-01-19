AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2023

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as AD Ceuta lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in the Round of 16 at the Alfonso Murube Stadium on Thursday.

AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Preview

AD Ceuta are rooted to the bottom of the Primera Federacion and have struggled over the past year. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Castilla in their previous game and will need to play out of their skins to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants eased past arch-rivals Real Madrid by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably flawless record against AD Ceuta and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams.

Barcelona have scored an emphatic seven goals in their two matches against AD Ceuta, with the previous meeting between the two teams in 2011 ending in a 5-1 victory for the Blaugrana.

Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona's top scorer in all competitions this season and has scored 20 goals in his 22 appearances for the league leaders.

AD Ceuta are winless in their last four matches in the Primera Federacion and have picked up only two points in the league over the course of this period.

Barcelona have won their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous failure to win an official match coming in a 1-1 draw against Espanyol last month.

AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have come into their own under Xavi this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Ansu Fati and Raphinha have found themselves on the bench this season and could be given opportunities to prove their mettle in this fixture.

AD Ceuta are the underdogs going into this game and will need to work hard to pull off the result of their season. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AD Ceuta 0-4 Barcelona

AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

