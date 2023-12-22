Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24th 2023

The action continues in round 18 of the Turkish Super Lig as Adana Demirspor and Antalyaspor go head-to-head at the 5 Ocak Fatih Terim on Sunday.

Nuri Sahin’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides since June 2015.

Adana Demirspor turned in a fine show of fighting spirit as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Gaziantep last Tuesday.

Head coach Serkan Damla will hope their spirited display in midweek can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Blue Lightnings look to end a run of six straight matches without a win.

After two games on the road, Adana Demirspor now return home, where they are unbeaten in seven of their eight league matches this season, claiming six wins and one draw so far.

Meanwhile, Antalyaspor were denied a third win on the spin last time out when they played out a somewhat disappointing goalless draw with Kasimpasa on home turf.

However, Sahin’s side have now gone 10 straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against Gaziantep on October 21.

With 24 points from 16 matches, Antalyaspor are currently eighth in the Super Lig standings, level on points with Sunday’s hosts.

Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Adana Demirspor boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Antalyaspor have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Adana Demirspor are unbeaten in their last five games against Sahin’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss in May 2015.

Antalyaspor are unbeaten in 10 straight matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the fifth round of the Turkish Cup.

Demirspor currently boast the division’s third-best home record, having picked up 19 points from their eight games at the 5 Ocak Fatih Terim this season.

Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Adana Demirspor and Antalyaspor are currently level on points in the top half of the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing on Sunday.

Damla's men have been near-impenetrable at home this season and we are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 2-1 Antalyaspor

Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adana Demirspor to win

Tip 2: First to score - Adana Demirspor (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of Adana Demirspor’s last eight outings)

