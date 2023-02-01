Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2023

Adana Demirspor play host to Fenerbahce at the New Adana Stadium in round 22 of the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday.

The visitors are currently on a four-game winning streak across all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Adana Demirspor continued their race for a place in Europe as they secured a 2-1 victory away to Sivasspor last weekend.

They are currently unbeaten in three consecutive league matches, claiming seven points from a possible nine since a 2-1 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir on January 9.

With 37 points from 20 matches, Adana Demirspor are currently fifth in the Super Lig table, three points off Istanbul Basaksehir in the final Europa League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce made light work of Kasimpasa as they claimed a thrilling 5-1 victory over the Istanbul outfit last time out.

Jorge Jesus’ side have now won their last four matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding four in that time.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the league table with 44 points from 20 matches, four points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five meetings between the sides.

Adana Demirspor have picked up one win in that time, which came in January 2022, when they saw off Jesus' side 2-1 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Fenerbahce head into Thursday’s matchup on a run of four consecutive victories across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-0 loss against rivals Galatasaray on January 8.

Adana Demirspor are one of just two sides unbeaten on home soil in the Super Lig this season, claiming six wins and three draws in nine matches.

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce have set out in the new year in style, claiming five wins from their six matches in all competitions. However, they face a stern test of taking on an Adana Demirspor side who have been near impenetrable on home turf in the league. We anticipate an end-to-end contest with plenty of goalmouth action in what should be an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 2-2 Fenerbahce

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Fenerbahce’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

