Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Adana Demirspor will face Fenerbahce at the new Adana Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have endured a woeful campaign and remain relegation favorites midway through the campaign despite their slight improvement in performances of late.

They were beaten 1-0 by Gaziantep in their last match, falling behind after just four minutes and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a markedly improved second-half showing. Adana DS remain rock-bottom in the table with just five points from 18 matches and will be desperate to add to that tally this weekend.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are in fine form as they continue to hunt down league leaders Galatasaray. They picked up a 3-2 comeback victory over Konyaspor last weekend featuring goals from three different players including former Sassuolo man Mert Muldur, who scored his first goal for Sarı Kanaryalar in over a year.

The visitors remain second in the Turkish top flight with 42 points and will be looking to keep up pressure on the champions when they head to the south of Turkey on Sunday.

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Adana DS and Fenerbahce. The home side have won just five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 27 times, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The home team have managed just one clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture.

Fener have the joint-best defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 18.

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Adana DS are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last six matches. They have the worst home record in the Super Lig this season and have a near-impossible task ahead of them this weekend.

Fenerbahce have won their last three matches and are unbeaten in their last five. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with their contrasting form, should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

