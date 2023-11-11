Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Adana Demirspor and Fenerbahce bring round 12 of the Turkish Super Lig to an end when they square off at the 5 Ocak Fatih Terim on Sunday. Patrick Kluivert’s men head into the weekend with a 100% home record in the league and will look to extend their blistering run.

Adana Demirspor continue to struggle for results away from home and could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Sivasspor last Monday. Kluivert’s side have now failed to taste victory away from home this season, picking up four draws and losing four of their eight matches across all competitions.

However, Adana Demirspor now return home where they are currently on a five-match winning streak, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Genk in the UEFA Conference League playoffs back in August.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce failed to return to winning ways as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Conference League on Thursday. This followed a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Trabzonspor on November 4 which saw their 20-game winning streak come to an end.

With 30 points from 11 matches, Ismail Kartal’s men are currently second in the Super Lig table, one point behind league leaders Galatasaray and nine points above Sunday’s hosts in first place.

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Adana Demirspor have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have also been shared once.

Adana Demirspor have won their six Super Lig home games this season, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three so far.

Fenerbahce have won all but one of their last 11 away matches since mid-July, with Thursday’s defeat against Ludogorets being the exception.

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Having suffered a drop-off in form, Fenerbahce head into the weekend looking to bounce back and return to the top of the table. However, Adana Demirspor have been imperious at home this season; we predict a draw in what is likely to be an entertaining contest.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 1-1 Fenerbahce

Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Fenerbahce’s last five games)