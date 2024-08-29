Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

Adana Demirspor host Galatasaray at the New Adana Stadium on Saturday (August 31) in the Super Lig. The hosts are in the drop zone and are winless this campaign.

Adana drew 2-2 with Kasimpasa last time out, with Yusuf Barasi and Jovan Manev getting on the scoresheet in the second half to help the Blue Lightnings cancel out a two-goal deficit.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign. They beat Konyaspor 2-1 in their last league outing, with Kerem Akturkoglu and Baris Asper Yilmaz getting on the scoresheet in either half.

Cimbom, though, suffered a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League play-off.

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between the two teams, with Galatasaray leading Adana 25-10.

Galatasaray have won their last three games in the fixture and are undefeated in six.

Adana are without a clean sheet in four games in this fixture.

All but one of the Blue Lightnings' 10 league wins since last season have come at home.

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Adana are on six-game winless streak in league action, losing five. They have lost their last four games at the New Adana Stadium.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning two games. Despite their failures in the continent, they have been strong in the league, so expect them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Adana 1-3 Galatasaray

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Galatasaray's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Adana's last six matches.)

