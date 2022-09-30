Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Adana Demirspor will host Galatasaray at the the New Adana Stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday (October 1) in a high-octane clash between two of Turkey's leading teams.

Both teams are level on points (16) after seven games, but the hosts are ahead on goal difference to occupy top spot. The Blue Lightnings have averaged over two goals per game and have the best offensive record (16 goals) in the division at this stage after only Fenerbahce (20).

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have kept up with the league leaders following a three-game winning run. They have relied on their defence, which has conceded only five times.

Istanbul Basaksehir (0) and Konyaspor (2) are the only teams to have shipped in fewer goals after seven games. The Gala have shown excellent recovery from last season when they finished a lowly 13th in the top flight.

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have won three of their last four clashes with Adana, losing just once

Last season, the team playing at home won - Adana beat Galatasaray 2-0 before the capital side pulled off a narrow 3-2 victory in their backyard.

Galatasaray's only defeat of the season came against Giretunspor, who stunned Istanbul with a 1-0 victory.

Adana lost 3-2 to Fenerbahce last month, the only blemish on their card so far

Yaroslav Rakistsky is suspended for the hosts for his red card against Antalyaspor in their last game,

Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata are looking to make their debut for Galatasaray.

Bafetimbi Gomis is Adana's top-scorer with four goals in seven games and will look to add to his tally here.

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Both teams have been in excellent form this season and lead the pack in the division with equal points.

While Adana are riding on the back of their prolific attacking vanguard, Galatasaray have been a mean outfit defensively.

Additionally, both teams are coming off a few wins - Adana have won their last two, while Galatasaray are on a three-game winning streak. That could see them cancel each other out.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 1-1 Galatasaray

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

