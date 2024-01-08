Adana Demirspor vs Istanbulspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10th 2024

The action continues in round 19 of the Turkish Super Lig as Istanbulspor journey to the New Adana Stadium to face Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

Having endured a disappointing first half of the season, Hakan Yakin’s men are currently the leading relegation candidates as they sit rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Adana Demirspor were denied successive wins for the first time since October as they were held to a goalless draw by Istanbul Basaksehir in their first outing of the year.

Prior to that, Serkan Damla’s side snapped their six-game winless run in their final game of 2023 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Antalyaspor.

With 28 points from 18 matches, Demirspor are currently seventh in the Super Lig table but could rise into fourth place with all three points on Wednesday.

Istanbulspor, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Yakin’s men have now lost four consecutive matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once since a 2-1 victory over Hatayspor on November 25.

Istanbulspor have picked up just five points from their 18 league matches so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, 13 points away from safety.

Adana Demirspor vs Istanbulspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Adana Demirspor boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Istanbulspor have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Adana Demirspor are currently on a three-game winning streak against Yakin’s men, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-1 loss in December 2020.

Istanbulspor are one of just two Super Lig sides without a win on their travels and have picked up the fewest number of points away from home so far (1).

Demirspor currently boast the division’s joint-second-best home record, having picked up 22 points from their nine games at the New Adana Stadium.

Adana Demirspor vs Istanbulspor Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, Adana Demirspor will be backing themselves this weekend as they take on an out-of-sorts Istanbulspor side who have lost their last four matches.

Demirspor have been near-impenetrable at home this season and we are tipping them to claim maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 2-0 Istanbulspor

Adana Demirspor vs Istanbulspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Demirspor to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Demirspor have kept three clean sheets in their last three games against Istanbulspor)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)