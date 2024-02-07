Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2024

Adana Demirspor and Kasimpasa get the ball rolling in round 25 of the Turkish Super Lig when they lock horns at the New Adana Stadium on Friday.

Both sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Hikmet Karaman’s men yet to taste victory since the turn of the year.

Adana Demirspor continued to struggle for results in 2024 as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Pendikspor at the Pendik Stadium last Sunday.

Karaman’s side have now failed to win their last eight matches in all competitions, losing four and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

Despite their recent struggles, Demirspor currently sit ninth in the Super Lig table, having picked up 31 points from 24 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Kasimpasa turned in another solid team performance last weekend when they fought back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor.

Sami Ugurlu’s men have now won three of their last four matches, a run which has seen them rise to sixth place in the league table, two points behind the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Kasimpasa’s upturn in form has been owing to the solid job done at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored 10 goals in their last four matches.

Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Adana Demirspor and Kasimpasa claiming two wins each in their previous five meetings.

Karaman’s men have failed to win their last eight matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 victory over Antalyaspor on Christmas Eve.

Kasimpasa have won three of their last four matches, with a narrow 3-2 loss at the hands of Pendikspor on January 23 being the exception.

Demirspor have won just one of their last 14 Ligue 1 matches while losing five and claiming eight draws since the start of November.

Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa Prediction

Kasimpasa have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against a floundering Demirspor side.

That said, we predict a close contest at the New Adana Stadium, with the visitors claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 1-2 Kasimpasa

Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kasimpasa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five more bookings in eight of Kasimpasa’s last nine games)