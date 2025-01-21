Adelaide United vs Auckland Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2025

Adelaide United will play host to Auckland at Coopers Stadium in the A-League on Wednesday. We are about to witness a top-of-the-table clash that could determine the leader of the table after matchday 13.

Adelaide United vs Auckland Preview

With both teams sitting high in the table, separated by just one point, this game is expected to be fiercely contested. Top-placed Adelaide United will hope to make the most of their home advantage to keep their stranglehold on the summit. Their worst nightmare would be ceding the top spot to the visiting newcomers.

The Reds have maintained back-to-back wins in their previous three outings, including two away matches. However, they have dropped five points at home in their last five games, conceding six goals against five scored. Both sides are set to face off against each other for the first time in any competition.

Auckland have been a surprise package in this campaign. Founded only 10 months ago, the New Zealand club are competing in the A-League for the first time. However, they don’t appear to be running a novice campaign. The visitors boast eight wins, the same as Adelaide United, and have suffered only two defeats in 12 matches.

The Black Knights fired a warning to rivals by winning their first six matches of the season, scoring 12 goals and conceding only two. They sit second behind Adelaide United (27 – 26), but are being closely followed by two other teams, tied on 24 points. Auckland could drop from the second spot if they fail to find success at Coopers Stadium.

Adelaide United vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Adelaide United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Adelaide United have scored 12 goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Adelaide United have won the A-League Championship once and the Premiership twice.

Auckland have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Adelaide United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Auckland have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Adelaide United – W-W-W-L-D, Auckland – W-L-D-W-L.

Adelaide United vs Auckland Prediction

Adelaide United will once again miss the services of three key players, including defensive midfielder Luke Duzel. However, thanks to a deep bench, the hosts are expected to cope against the visitors.

Auckland’s goalkeeper Alex Paulsen has been one of the side’s top performers, boasting six clean sheets. Thwarting Adelaide United’s goal efforts may not be easy though.

Adelaide United are the favorites based on home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Auckland

Adelaide United vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Adelaide United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Auckland to score - Yes

