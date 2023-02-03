Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Adelaide United will entertain Brisbane Roar at Coopers Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Preview

The Australian top flight enters matchday 15 this weekend, with Melbourne City still untouchable atop the standings on 28 points – five above Central Coast Mariners. Adelaide United, who finished fourth last season, are eyeing a better upshot this term as they welcome Brisbane Roar for their second clash of the campaign.

The Reds sit fifth with 20 points following five wins, five draws, and four losses across 14 matches. They are being chased by four teams and could lose their spot if they stall against Brisbane Roar. Their last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw but Brisbane Roar walked away with a 2-1 win in their previous clash.

The visitors sit 10th, a place above their finish of last season. They have won three matches, drawn seven, and lost four to accumulate 16 points – level with 11th-placed Western United. Brisbane Roar have been winless in their last four outings, losing thrice and drawing once.

The Roar come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Newcastle Jets – one of their worst setbacks so far this season. Their last win dates back to January 6 against Melbourne Victory (1-0). Brisbane Roar face an uphill battle against Adelaide United, who are seeking to fend off threats from the teams behind them.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Adelaide United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Brisbane Roar.

Adelaide United have won four times and lost once in their last five clashes with Brisbane Roar at home.

Adelaide United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Brisbane Roar have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games on the road.

Adelaide United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Brisbane Roar have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Juande Prados has been sidelined with injury but Craig Godwin, with six goals and four assists, will hopefully stand up for the hosts.

The visitors have scored few goals so far, with Carlo Armiento (3) and Jay O’Shea (2) under pressure to up their game.

Adelaide United are expected to come out on top due to their better shape and home advantage.

Prediction: Adelaide United 3-1 Brisbane Roar

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Adelaide United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Adelaide United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Brisbane Roar to score - Yes

