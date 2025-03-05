Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

Adelaide United will host Brisbane Roar at the Coopers Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks and have quickly fallen behind in the title race, sitting third in the table with 32 points from 18 matches.

They played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against league leaders Auckland in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward defeat following a late strike from their opponents before Bart Vriends poked home a largely deserved leveller for the Reds at the death.

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, have endured a woeful season and will be desperate to turn things around in the final third of the season. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory last time out, taking the lead midway through the first half via a Henry Hore strike before their opponents leveled the scores at the death.

The Lions remain rock-bottom in the A-League standings with just seven points and will be looking to add to that tally come the weekend.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Adelaide and Brisbane. The home side have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times, with their other 12 contests ending level.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Roar have conceded 36 goals in the A-League this season. Only Perth Glory (45) have shipped more.

The Reds have the third-best offensive record in the Australian top flight this season with a goal tally of 38.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Adelaide are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six competitive outings. They have struggled for results on home turf of late but remain comfortable favorites heading into the weekend clash due to their superior quality.

The Roar are without a win in their last four games and have won just once in competitive action since last April. They have the joint-worst away record in the Australian top flight this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Adelaide to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

