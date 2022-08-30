Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | Australian Cup 2022 

Adelaide United will welcome Brisbane Roar to the Coopers Stadium in the quarterfinal of the Australian Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts secured qualification to the last eight with a penalty shootout win over city rivals Adelaide City in the last round. The game ended 1-1 in regular time and 2-2 after extra time before United won the shootout 4-1.

Brisbane, meanwhile, also qualified in identical circumstances. They needed penalties to see off NPL Victoria side Avondale FC after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time and 2-2 after extra time. A 4-1 victory followed in the shootout to set the stage for Wednesday's clash.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two teams. Adelaide have the better record with 24 wins. Brisbane have been victorious on 18 occasions, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where first-half goals from George Blackwood and Hiroshi Ibusuki helped Adelaide claim a 2-0 home win in the league.

Adelaide United form guide (all competitions): W-W

Brisbane Roar form guide (all competitions): W-W

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Adelaide United

Nick Ansell and James Delianov remain sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: Nick Ansell, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar



We've reviewed our campaign so far. Read here bit.ly/3CMufV0 We're back at it this Wednesday, for a spot in the @AustraliaCup Semi FinalsWe've reviewed our campaign so far. Read here We're back at it this Wednesday, for a spot in the @AustraliaCup Semi Finals 👊We've reviewed our campaign so far. Read here 📲 bit.ly/3CMufV0 https://t.co/KeUtDRiCgs

Brisbane Roar

Jordan Holmes is the only known injury concern. Jack Hingert is suspended due to the red card he received against Avondale United.

Injured: Jordan Holmes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jack Hingert

Unavailable: None

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XIs

Adelaide United (4-3-3): Joe Gauci (GK); Ryan Kitto, Lachlan Barr, Alexander Popovic, Harry Van Der Saag; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Cortes, Nathan Konstandopoulos; George Blackwood, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Zack Clough

Brisbane Roar (4-4-2): Macklin Freke (GK); Anton Milnaric, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Kai Trewin; Riku Danzaki, Connor Chapman, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari; Charlie Austin, Nikola Mileusnic

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The knockout nature of the game means both teams are likely to deploy caution in their play.

There's little to choose between the two teams in terms of quality, so another close game can be expected. The spoils could be shared, with Adelaide to win on penalties.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Brisbane Roar (aet 4-3 on penalties)

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav