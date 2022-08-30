Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | Australian Cup 2022 

Adelaide United will welcome Brisbane Roar to the Coopers Stadium in the quarterfinal of the Australian Cup on Wednesday.
The hosts secured qualification to the last eight with a penalty shootout win over city rivals Adelaide City in the last round. The game ended 1-1 in regular time and 2-2 after extra time before United won the shootout 4-1.
Brisbane, meanwhile, also qualified in identical circumstances. They needed penalties to see off NPL Victoria side Avondale FC after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time and 2-2 after extra time. A 4-1 victory followed in the shootout to set the stage for Wednesday's clash.
Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head
This will be the 53rd meeting between the two teams. Adelaide have the better record with 24 wins. Brisbane have been victorious on 18 occasions, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in April, where first-half goals from George Blackwood and Hiroshi Ibusuki helped Adelaide claim a 2-0 home win in the league.
Adelaide United form guide (all competitions): W-W
Brisbane Roar form guide (all competitions): W-W
Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Team News
Adelaide United
Nick Ansell and James Delianov remain sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.
Injured: Nick Ansell, James Delianov
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Brisbane Roar
Jordan Holmes is the only known injury concern. Jack Hingert is suspended due to the red card he received against Avondale United.
Injured: Jordan Holmes
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Jack Hingert
Unavailable: None
Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XIs
Adelaide United (4-3-3): Joe Gauci (GK); Ryan Kitto, Lachlan Barr, Alexander Popovic, Harry Van Der Saag; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Cortes, Nathan Konstandopoulos; George Blackwood, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Zack Clough
Brisbane Roar (4-4-2): Macklin Freke (GK); Anton Milnaric, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Kai Trewin; Riku Danzaki, Connor Chapman, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari; Charlie Austin, Nikola Mileusnic
Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction
The knockout nature of the game means both teams are likely to deploy caution in their play.
There's little to choose between the two teams in terms of quality, so another close game can be expected. The spoils could be shared, with Adelaide to win on penalties.
Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Brisbane Roar (aet 4-3 on penalties)
