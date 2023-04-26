Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2023

An automatic playoff semifinal spot will be up for grabs when Adelaide United host Central Coast Mariners in the A-League regular season finale on Friday (April 28). The Mariners have lost on their last six visits to the Hindmarsh Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Adelaide turned in a resilient team performance on Sunday, playing out a pulsating 4-4 draw with Perth Glory at HBF Park. However, the Reds have now gone three games without a win, picking up two points from a possible nine since the start of April. With 42 points from 25 games, Adelaide are second in the A-League, one point above Central Coast, just outside the automatic playoff semifinal spot.

Meanwhile, Central Coast came from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. Nick Montgomery’s men are on a four-gameunbeaten streak, claiming ten points from a possible 12 since their 2-0 loss at Melbourne Victory on March 19.

The Mariners need a draw to clinch a semifinal spot, as they boast a superior goal difference than Adelaide.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 27 wins from their last 56 meetings, Adelaide boast a superior record in the fixture.

Central Coast have picked up 22 wins in that period, while seven games have ended all square.

Adelaide are unbeaten in eight home games against the Mariners, claiming seven wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss in November 2016.

Montgomery’s side have won three of their last four games, with a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City on April 15 being the exception.

The Reds are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine home games, claiming five wins since the turn of the year.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Given the stakes involved, a riveting contest could ensue at the Hindmarsh Stadium. Adelaide have been near impenetrable at home and should come away with a win in front of their fans.

Prediction: Adelaide 3-1 Central Coast

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes