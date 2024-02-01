Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Adelaide United will invite Central Coast Mariners to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run end after three games as they lost 1-0 to Melbourne City last week. It was their first loss in 2024 and the first match in that period in which they failed to find the back of the net. They'll look to bounce back with a win in this home game.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games on Saturday, recording a 2-0 home win over Brisbane Roar. Miguel Di Pizio broke the deadlock in the 38th minute and Ángel Torres doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

After a slow start to their league campaign, they have done well for themselves and have climbed to third place in the league standings with 24 points to their name.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 61 times across all competitions since 2005. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 28-25 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

The hosts registered a 3-0 home win in the campaign opener in October, which was a positive result for them after losing their four meetings against the visitors last season.

Adelaide United are unbeaten in their last four home games in the A-League, with two wins and two draws. They have scored 10 times in that period while conceding seven goals.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last three away games, recording two wins on the spin, and have kept clean sheets in these wins.

Both teams have scored 27 goals in 14 league games thus far. The Mariners have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (19).

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four home games, recording two wins, and will look to build on that form. They lost their two home meetings against the Mariners last season but avenged those losses with a 3-0 win earlier this season. Seventeen of their 28 wins in this fixture have come at home and they'll be hopeful of a positive outing.

Head coach Carl Veart does not have any fresh absentees for the match and has called up teenagers Fabian Talladira and Panagiotis Kikianis for this encounter.

The Mariners have enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten run in the league, which has helped them close the gap between them and league leaders Wellington Phoenix to just four points. They have won five of their last six league outings, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Nonetheless, they have just two wins in their last 11 away meetings against Adelaide and might struggle here. Storm Roux's suspension has been reduced to two games from the initial three games, so he should be back in the squad after serving a suspension in this match.

Considering Adelaide's recent home form and the visitors' ongoing unbeaten run, they are expected to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Torres to score or assist any time - Yes