Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Adelaide United will welcome Central Coast Mariners to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the first leg of the A-League Final series semi-finals on Saturday.

The hosts booked their spot in the semi-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in the Elimination finals earlier this month. Captain and top-scorer Craig Goodwin bagged a brace to help Adelaide to the semi-finals for the third season in a row.

Central Coast Mariners secured a direct place in the semi-finals as they finished second in the league table in the regular season. They recorded a 4-1 win in the final match of the regular season against Adelaide at Saturday's venue. The impressive win helped them pip the hosts to the second spot in the league table.

Adelaide will be looking to avenge the loss while also taking an advantage on aggregate.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 54 times in all competitions since 2005. The hosts have a narrow 26-21 lead in wins and seven games have ended in draws.

They met in the elimination finals last season, with Adelaide recording a 3-1 win to progress to the semi-finals.

The Mariners recorded a league double over the hosts in the regular season, outscoring them 8-1.

The last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins. They have scored 15 goals in that period while conceding just four times.

The hosts have just one win from their last five league games.

Adelaide have won six of their last seven home meetings against the visitors and their 4-1 defeat in April was their first defeat at home since 2016.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Reds have struggled a bit in their recent games and have picked up just one win since March. They have come up second best against the visitors in recent games, suffering defeats in their two league meetings this season. They have suffered four defeats in their last six meetings against the Mariners.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last nine meetings against the visitors at home, which is a piece of good news.

The visitors have recorded wins in their last three away games, scoring 10 times in that period. Though they have a better record in their recent meetings against the hosts, Adelaide's home advantage is expected to come into play. Adelaide recorded a comfortable 2-0 home win in the Elimination finals and will be looking to continue that run in this match.

With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

