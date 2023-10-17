Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2023

Adelaide United will invite the reigning champions Central Coast Mariners to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League campaign opener on Friday.

The hosts are playing their first competitive match since a 5-1 thumping against the Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australia Cup round of 16. The visitors, meanwhile, played in the AFC Cup group stage earlier this month, recording a comprehensive 9-1 home win over Philippine side Stallions Laguna.

Both teams will look to get their campaign underway with a win but the reigning champions are expected to have the upper hand as well as the pressure to get their title defense up and running with a win.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 61 times in all competitions thus far, including friendlies. These meetings have been contested closely between the two sides, with the hosts having a 27-26 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

In 2023, the hosts have suffered defeats in all four meetings against the visitors, including a 4-1 loss on aggregate in the A-League Final series semi-finals. They have scored just two goals in that period while conceding 12 times.

At home, Adelaide United have suffered two defeats in a row against the visitors, after recording six wins in a row between 2018 and 2022.

Eight of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with Central Coast Mariners outscoring the hosts 19-11.

Adelaide have just one win in their last five home games in the A-League.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 A-League matches in all competitions, with that loss coming away from home at Melbourne City.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Reds parted ways with influential striker Craig Goodwin, who is the top scorer in this fixture, so his absence will be felt when they get their campaign underway. In their final pre-season friendly, they were held to a goalless draw by Western United and will look to improve upon that performance in this match.

The Mariners recorded a 9-1 win over Stallions Laguna in their first competitive game under new manager Mark Jackson and will look to continue that form in this match.

The visitors head into the match in good form and, considering their four-game winning run against the hosts in 2021, we back the reigning champions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-2 Central Coast Mariners.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Túlio to score or assist any time - Yes