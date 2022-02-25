Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Macarthur FC. Craig Goodwin gave them an early lead but a second-half fightback from the hosts saw them secure maximum points.

Central Coast Mariners were narrowly edged out in a five-goal thriller away to Melbourne City. Beni N'Kololo and Oliver Bozanic scored in either half but it was not enough as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to the defending champions.

The defeat left the Coasties in 11th spot, having accrued 11 points from as many matches. Adelaide United currently occupy fourth position and have 18 points to show for their efforts in 14 matches.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 52 occasions in the past and Saturday's hosts have a slightly better record with 25 wins to their name.

Central Coast Mariners were victorious in 20 previous matches, while seven fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when the Mariners secured a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf despite missing two penalties in the game.

Adelaide United form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell

Suspension: None

Central Coast Mariners

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Nick Montgomery's side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci (GK); Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Lachlan Barr, Javi Lopez; Zach Clough, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Stefan Mauk, Lachlan Brook; Hiroshi Ibusuki

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti (GK); Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have been inconsistent this season and are currently on a seven-game winless run in all competitions. This does not augur well for them against Adelaide United, who also have home advantage in their favor.

We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Adelaide United 3-1 Central Coast Mariners

