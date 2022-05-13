Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Adelaide United on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up this season and will want to win this game.

Central Coast Mariners are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have improved after an indifferent start to their season. The Mariners eased past Newcastle Jets by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The home side edged Western United to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 24 of the 50 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 21 victories against Adelaide United and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in March this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Adelaide United were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-W

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Adelaide United

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Michael Jakobsen have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Mohamed Toure and Nick Ansell are yet to reach full fitness, however, and will not be included in the squad for this encounter.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Michael Jakobsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this week. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners



Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to ensure a strong finish to their campaign. The Mariners can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive recent record in the A-League.

Adelaide United have managed to recover from their mid-season slump and have shown plenty of fight over the past month. The hosts are in better shape at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-0 Central Coast Mariners

