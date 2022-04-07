Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Adelaide United play host to Macarthur FC at the Coopers Stadium on Friday.

The hosts head into the game on a four-game winless run and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Adelaide United continue to struggle for form in the A-League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory last Saturday.

Carl Veart’s side have now failed to win any of their last four outings, losing three and claiming one draw since a 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets on March 13.

With 28 points from 21 games, Adelaide United are currently fifth in the A-League table, level on points with Sydney FC in the final playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Macarthur FC returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Perth Glory 4-2 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice in that time.

The win saw Macarthur FC rise to fourth place in the league table after picking up 29 points from 20 games.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Macarthur boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the last three meetings between the sides. Adelaide United have picked up one win in that time.

Adelaide United Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Macarthur FC Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Team News

Adelaide United

Mohamed Toure, Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell and James Delianov are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov, Mohamed Toure

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC

The visitors will be without the services of Tomi Juric, who has been ruled out through injury. Charles M'Mombwa will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Suspended: Charles M'Mombwa

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Macarthur FC (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar; Liam Rose, Jake Hollman, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Apostolos Giannou

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur leapfrogged Adelaide United in the league standings with the win over Perth Glory last Sunday and will look to keep the ball rolling. However, they have struggled for form on the road in recent weeks, winning just once in their last nine away games.

We predict the spoils will be shared in this one, with both sides taking a point apiece.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Macarthur FC

