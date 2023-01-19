Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2023 

Adelaide United will welcome Macarthur FC to Coopers Stadium for a matchday 13 fixture in the Australian A-League on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory at the same venue last weekend. Craig Goodwin and Nicholas D'Agostino scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Macarthur FC fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Central Coast Mariners. Marco Tulio and Jason Cummings scored first-half goals to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the break. Matthew Millar halved the deficit 12 minutes into the second half but this was not enough to mount a comeback.

The defeat left the Bulls in the fifth spot, having garnered 17 points from 12 matches. Adelaide United sit one point and one spot beneath them in the table.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past. Macarthur FC currently lead 3-2, while both teams are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Macarthur claimed a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Three of the five head-to-head meetings have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Neither side is yet to lose a home head-to-head fixture, with Adelaide United winning both games played in front of their fans, while Macarthur won all three games on their own patch.

Adelaide United have the joint-best home defensive record in the league, having conceded just three goals in five matches played so far.

Four of Macarthur's last five away games have produced three goals or more.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides, as evidenced by their close standing in the league table.

Adelaide United have struggled for consistency, with just one win registered in their last six games. Macarthur have fared much better, having won three of their last five league fixtures.

Both sides are yet to play out a draw against one another but we are backing that jinx to be broken in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Macarthur

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

