Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8th 2024

Adelaide United will invite Macarthur to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Monday.

The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against league leaders Wellington Phoenix in their first league match of 2024 on Thursday. Hiroshi Ibusuki's brace canceled out Kosta Barbarouses' brace as the two teams settled for one point apiece in their first match of the year. Ben Warland was sent off in the 83rd minute and will be suspended for the match.

The visitors arrested their losing streak after three games on Friday, playing out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle Jets. Late drama ensued in that match as Macarthur were handed a penalty in the ninth minute of injury time and Valère Germain made no mistake in dispatching the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times across all competitions since 2021. All meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a narrow 4-3 lead in wins.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December, with the visitors coming out on top in a seven-goal thriller, recording a 4-3 win.

Both teams have conceded 19 goals in 11 league games this season and the hosts have outscored the visitors 22-18 in that period.

Adelaide United have a 100% record at home against Macarthur.

Adelaide have just one win in their last six league outings, suffering four losses in that period.

The visitors are winless in their last four league games, suffering three defeats. They have conceded 10 goals in that period while scoring four.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction

The Reds have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last six league outings. Three of their four wins in the A-League this season have come at home and they will be hopeful of a positive result. They have a 100% home record against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

They will have to make a couple of changes in the squad from their draw against Wellington Phoenix as Ben Warland is suspended and Bernardo has also been left out of the squad. Joe Gauci is on international duty with the Socceroos, so James Delianov should start here.

The Bulls earned their first point after three games and will look to avoid a defeat in this match as well. Interestingly, they have lost all three away meetings against Adelaide and might struggle here.

Both teams have struggled in their recent league games but, considering Adelaide's 100% home record in this fixture, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Macarthur

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zach Clough to score or assist any time - Yes