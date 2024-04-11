Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips l April 12th 2024

Adelaide United will welcome Macarthur FC to the Hindmarsh Stadium for an Australian A-League round 24 clash on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 comeback away win over Perth Glory. They were two goals down by the 27th minute courtesy of Adam Taggart's brace. However, a spectacular turnaround saw them take a 3-2 lead into the break, with Hiroshi Ibusuki, Zach Clough and Stefan Mauk all finding the back of the net. Ibusuki completed his brace in the 50th minute.

Macarthur, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Western United in identical circumstances. Valere Germain and Ulises Davila scored to put them two goals ahead by the 24th minute. However, a second-half fightback saw their hosts turn the game on its head. Riku Danzaki and Matthew Grimaldi scored a goal each while Michael Ruhs scored a brace to guide their side to victory.

The defeat left the Bulls in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 35 points from 24 games. Adelaide United are ninth with 28 points to their name.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth clash between the two sides. Macarthur have four wins to their name, Adelaide United were victorious three times while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

That draw came in their most recent meeting when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate in January 2024.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Adelaide United's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Seven of Macarthur's last nine games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction

Adelaide United have won their last three games on the bounce, having not won any of the preceding seven games (six losses).

Macarthur, by contrast, have lost three of their last four games, conceding at least three goals in each of those defeats.

This fixture tends to be low-scoring, in contrast to Adelaide United's games which are typically high-scoring. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Macarthur

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Adelaide United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half