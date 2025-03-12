Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Adelaide United will welcome Macarthur to Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Friday. Fifth-placed Adelaide have an eight-point lead over the eighth-placed visitors.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games, suffering two losses. They played their second consecutive draw last week, as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at home by Brisbane Roar. Harry Crawford broke the deadlock in the first half and substitute Jacob Brazete helped Brisbane equalize in the 68th minute.

The Bulls have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five games, suffering four losses. They met Melbourne City away from home last week and fell to a 2-0 loss, failing to score for the second match on the spin.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 10 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 5-4 lead in wins and one game ending in a draw.

They met in the reverse fixture in January and Adelaide registered a 2-1 away win, their first triumph in this fixture since 2023.

The visitors have conceded two goals apiece in their last five league games.

Adelaide United have won just one of their last seven league outings, with that triumph registered at home against Melbourne City last month.

After a six-game unbeaten streak between November and January in their travels, Macarthur have lost their last three away games.

Adelaide have outscored the visitors 39-33 in the A-League thus far. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Prediction

The Reds are winless in their last four league games, though they have scored five goals in their last two games. Just three of their nine wins in the league this season have been secured at home, and two of their four losses have been registered in home games.

The Bulls have won just one of their last seven league games and have suffered three consecutive defeats. Five of their seven wins in the A-League this season have been registered in away games. They have won just one of their five away games in this fixture, failing to score in two.

While both teams have endured a poor run of form recently, Adelaide have a good home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Macarthur

Adelaide United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

