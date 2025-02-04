Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Adelaide United will invite Melbourne City to Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Friday. The hosts are in second place in the standings with 28 points. City are in seventh place, trailing United by four points.

The Reds suffered their first loss of 2025 last week as they fell to a 4-1 away loss to Sydney. Dylan Pierias scored a consolation goal for them in the 49th minute. They conceded four goals in the A-League for the first time since February 2024.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and suffered a second consecutive defeat in their previous outing. They failed to score for the second match in a row and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times thus far. United have the upper hand in these meetings with 17 wins. City are not far behind with 14 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins while keeping clean sheets in their league meetings last season.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Adelaide have the second-best goalscoring record in the A-League this season, scoring 32 goals in 14 games. City, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding 14 goals.

United have won just one of their last five home games, with three ending in draws.

Melbourne City are winless in their last four away games, scoring just two goals while conceding six times.

Adelaide have won their last two home meetings against the visitors, scoring 10 goals while keeping a clean sheet.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

The Reds suffered their first loss of the year last week while also failing to score fewer than two goals in a league match for the first time since December. While they have won just one of their last five home games, they have scored 12 goals in that period.

Hearts have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season and will look to bounce back here. Interestingly, they are winless in their last eight away meetings against Adelaide, suffering five defeats.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, Adelaide are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Melbourne City

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

