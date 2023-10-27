Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Adelaide United and Melbourne City will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday two clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home win over Central Coast Mariners in their season-opener last weekend. Ben Halloran, Zach Clough and Nick Ansell all found the back of the net to inspire their side to victory.

Melbourne City, meanwhile, saw off Buriram with a 2-0 away win in the AFC Champions League in midweek. Mrin Jakolis provided first-half assists to Alessandro Lopane and Jamie Maclaren to help their side leave Thailand with all three points.

They will turn their attention to the domestic scene where their regular season title defense got off to a poor start in a 2-1 defeat at home to Western United.

The defeat left them in 10th spot on zero points while Adelaide United are second on three points.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two sides. Adelaide United lead 16-13 while 13 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Adelaide United claimed a 4-2 comeback home win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Adelaide United are unbeaten in their last seven games against Melbourne City in regulation time (two wins and five draws).

Melbourne City's defeat to Western United ended their eight-game unbeaten run in the A-League regular season (five wins).

The last 10 head-to-head games have produced an average of 12.7 corner kicks.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City are three-time defending Premiers of the A-League and narrowly lost out in the semifinal of the Australian Cup in September. They will be keen to register their first win of the campaign but might be plagued by fatigue, having traveled to Thailand in midweek.

Adelaide United could capitalize on this and they also have a good recent record against their visitors, having not lost to them in regulation time since 2021.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Melbourne City

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals