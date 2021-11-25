Adelaide United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Melbourne City on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent months and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and were not particularly impressive in their first game of the season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are one of only three teams to have secured a victory last week. The reigning champions defeated Brisbane Roar by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 14 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Adelaide United and will need to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Melbourne City. Adelaide United were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar scoreline this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

George Blackwood and Nathan Konstandopoulos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Craig Goodwin made his comeback against Perth Glory and will be available for selection.

Injured: George Blackwood, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Melbourne City have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to make a positive start to their season. The hosts have lethal forwards in their ranks and will field a 4-3-3 formation this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, Michael Jakobsen, Nick Ansell, Javi Lopez; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Sanchez, Stefan Mauk; Ryan Kitto, Ben Halloran, Kusini Yengi

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have not made many changes to their squad and will want to defend their A-League crown this season. The champions have a lethal all-Australian forward line and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Adelaide United have blown hot and cold this year and will need to work hard to stand a chance on Saturday. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne City

