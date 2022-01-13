Adelaide United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Melbourne City on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride and have a point to prove going into this game.

Adelaide United are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive this season. The home side held Melbourne Victory to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Melbourne City are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The reigning league champions played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 15 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 12 victories against Adelaide United and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in May last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Melbourne City. Adelaide United were outclassed on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-D

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi, and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Isaias Sanchez was sent off against Melbourne Victory and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Isaias Sanchez

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture. Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Colakovski

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Louis D'Arrigo, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Rostyn Griffiths, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The away side has an impressive forward line and will need to make the most of their chances this weekend.

Adelaide United did well to keep an in-form Melbourne Victory side at bay last week and will look to take all three points away from this match. Melbourne City are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-3 Melbourne City

