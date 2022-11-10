Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Adelaide United lock horns with Melbourne Victory in an important clash at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Preview

Adelaide United are currently in third place in the A-League standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts eased past Western United by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this year. The away side thrashed Newcastle Jets by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 30 of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Adelaide United's 20 victories.

The away side has been impressive in the last 10 matches played between these two teams and has managed to win five matches as opposed to the home team's four victories.

After failing to find the back of the net in three consecutive matches in the A-League, Melbourne Victory ended their goalscoring drought with a four-goal victory in their previous game.

After picking up only two points from their first three A-League games, Adelaide United have managed to win their last two games in the competition.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last four A-League matches against Adelaide United and have failed to win three of these matches.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have improved after a slow start to their campaign and will be intent on making the most of their form. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a good record in this fixture.

Adelaide United have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on a top-six finish. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Adelaide United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicholas D'Agostino to score - Yes

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes