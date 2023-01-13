Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Adelaide United will welcome last-placed Melbourne Victory to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts suffered their third defeat in four league games, losing 4-0 at Central Coast Mariners. Isaias Sanchez was sent off in the second half, and Adelaide also conceded two own goals.

Melbourne, meanwhile, have struggled in recent league outings, losing their last three. They fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Brisbane Roar last time around. They remain 12th in the standings with just ten points.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 68th edition of the Original Derby across competitions, including pre-season games. The visitors lead 30-23.

Perth won 3-0 at home in their last league meeting in November, for their first win in five meetings against Adelaide.

The visitors have the joint-worst attacking record in the A-League, scoring just nine goals in ten games. Adelaide have a respectable goal tally of 16 goals in 11 games.

Adelaide have kept clean sheets in three of their last five home games against Melbourne.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last three league games, while Melbourne have not scored in three of their last five.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Three of the Reds' four league wins have come at home. They emerged 3-0 winners in November and are the favourites at home.

The Boys in Blue, meanwhile, have suffered four defeats in their last five games and might struggle again. As both teams have been in poor form recently, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Adelaide to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

