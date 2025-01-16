Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The action continues in round 15 of the A-League as Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory square off at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Saturday. Carl Veart’s men head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and are unbeaten in their last six clashes since a 3-0 loss in November 2022.

Adelaide United maintained their fine run of results as they secured a 2-1 victory over Wellington Phoenix at the Wellington Regional Stadium last Saturday.

Veart’s men have gone unbeaten in 10 of their 11 league matches — claiming seven wins and three draws — with a narrow 3-2 loss against Western Sydney Wanderers on December 27 being the exception.

With 24 points from 11 games, Adelaide United are currently second in the A-League standings, level on points with first-placed Melbourne City, albeit with one game in hand.

Elsewhere, Melbourne Victory were left disappointed last time out as they suffered a 4-3 defeat against Western United after conceding twice in stoppage time.

Arthur Diles’ men have failed to win their last five matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since claiming back-to-back victories over Western United and Perth Glory back in December.

With 19 points from 12 matches, Melbourne Victory are seventh in the A-League table but could move into fourth place with all three points this weekend.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 67 meetings between the sides, Melbourne Victory boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Adelaide United have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last five league games against Veart’s men, picking up two wins and three draws since a 3-0 loss in November 2022.

Adelaide have won just one of their last six A-League home matches while losing twice and claiming three draws since the start of April.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adelaide United have enjoyed a solid campaign so far and will be looking to pull three points clear at the top of the standings.

While Melbourne Victory have won just two of their six away games in the league, we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Adelaide’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the hosts' last five outings)

