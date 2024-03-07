Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Adelaide United will welcome Melbourne Victory to the Coopers Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 20 clash on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 3-2 defeat away to Wellington Phoenix last weekend. Benjamin Old scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Oskar van Hattum's 69th-minute strike to guide the Phoenix to all three points.

Melbourne Victory, meanwhile, fell to defeat away to Brisbane Roar by the same scoreline. Marco Rojas scored a brace for the Roar while Thomas Waddington made sure of the result in the 70th minute.

The defeat saw the Boys in Blue drop to fourth spot in the league, having garnered 31 points from 20 games. Adelaide United are 10th with 19 points from as many games.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. Melbourne Victory have 31 wins to their name, Adelaide United were victorious on 20 occasions while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Melbourne Victory claimed a 2-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Adelaide United's last five league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Melbourne Victory's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Adelaide United are winless in their last six games, losing five matches in this sequence.

Six of Adelaide United's last seven home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adelaide United are the most out-of-form side in the league, having garnered just one point from their last five league games. They have won just one of their last 10 games, with their leaky defense being a major cause for concern, with Carl Veart's side having conceded 18 goals in their last seven games.

Melbourne Victory, for their part, have also been out-of-sorts in recent months, with their run of just one win from their last nine games threatening to derail their playoff aspirations.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals