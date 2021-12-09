Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The away side suffered a 3-0 victory against Perth Glory last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Adelaide United are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 23 out of 52 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 19 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Adelaide United. Melbourne Victory have improved in recent months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-D-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-W-W

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

George Blackwood and Nathan Konstandopoulos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Javi Lopez was sent off last week and will be suspended for this match.

Injured: George Blackwood, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Javi Lopez

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Chris Ikonomidis are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Spiranovic and Roderick Miranda are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Matt Acton, Chris Ikonomidis

Doubtful: Matthew Spiranovic, Roderick Miranda

Suspended: Rai Marchan

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, Michael Jakobsen, Nick Ansell, Nick Ansell; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Sanchez, Stefan Mauk; Ryan Kitto, Ben Halloran, Kusini Yengi

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Leigh Broxham, Jason Geria, Brendan Hamill; Joshua Brillante, Rai Marchan; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Ben Folami; Nick D’Agostino

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adelaide United have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. The hosts squandered several chances in their previous game and cannot afford a slip-up this weekend.

Melbourne Victory have shown improvement this season but were plagued by old habits against Perth Glory last week. Both teams are on an even footing and are set to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Melbourne Victory

