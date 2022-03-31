Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 29 out of 60 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 20 victories against Melbourne Victory and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-W-W

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-D-D-D-W

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. James Delianov is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joe Gauci

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Rai Marchan made his comeback against Melbourne City and will be available for selection this weekend. Roderick Miranda was sent off last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roderick Miranda

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Stefan Nigro, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adelaide United have stepped up admirably this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The home side can pack a punch on its day and will want to mount a title challenge this season.

Melbourne Victory have been in poor form this year and will need to step up to stand a chance this week. Adelaide United have been the better team so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

