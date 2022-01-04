Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | FFA Cup 2021-22 

The FFA Cup is back with a set of quarterfinal fixtures this week as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are currently at the top of the A-League standings and have been exceptional in recent weeks. The away side edged Gold Coast Knights to a 2-1 victory in the previous round and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts thrashed Wellington Phoenix by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 28 out of 58 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 20 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Adelaide United wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Adelaide United form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Melbourne Victory form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi, and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Adelaide United have also confirmed that a few senior players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Unknown

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Chris Ikonomidis are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Spiranovic and Roderick Miranda are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Matt Acton, Chris Ikonomidis

Doubtful: Matthew Spiranovic, Roderick Miranda

Unavailable: None

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Isaias Sanchez, Louis D'Arrigo, Ben Halloran; Ryan Kitto, Bernardo Oliveira, Kusini Yengi

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jerrad Tyson; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Birkan Kirdar, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Nishan Velupillay, Lleyton Brooks; Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adelaide United have been severely hampered by a COVID outbreak this week and will likely have to do without many of their senior players. The hosts were ruthless against Wellington Phoenix last week and will want a similar performance on Wednesday.

Melbourne Victory have exceeded expectations this season and got the better of Adelaide United earlier this season. The away side is in impressive form and is better-placed to win this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-2 Melbourne Victory

