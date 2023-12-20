Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Adelaide United will entertain Newcastle Jets at the Hindmarsh Stadium in A-League action on Friday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last three league outings and fell to a 1-0 loss to Western Sydney Wanderers last week. They failed to score for the second game in a row and will look to regain goalscoring form in this home outing.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and played a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory on Saturday. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos broke the deadlock in the first half from the penalty spot. Trent Buhagiar bagged a last-gasp equalizer for them deep in injury time after Glory scored twice in eight minutes in the second half.

With four losses in eight games, the hosts are in seventh place in the league table with 10 points to their name. The visitors are in eighth place, trailing them by just one point.

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 58 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 28 wins. The visitors have 15 wins to their name and 15 games have ended in stalemates.

Last season, both teams registered away wins in their A-League meetings. Interestingly, the last 11 meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with nine wins for the home team and two games going the visitors' way.

Adelaide United have lost four of their last five league games, conceding 13 goals while finding the back of the net five times.

Newcastle Jets have two wins in their last nine away games in the A-League, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 17 times in eight games. The visitors have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 16 goals in eight games.

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

After back-to-back wins in their first games of the season, the Reds have registered just one win in their last six games, suffering four defeats. They have failed to find the back of the net in their last two league outings, which is a cause for concern.

Carl Veart is likely to make some changes to the starting XI as he looks to break a run of three consecutive defeats. They have won nine of their last 11 meetings against the visitors, scoring at least two goals in eight games in that period.

The Jets have won two of their last three away games in the A-League, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well. Ten of their 16 goals in the league this season have been conceded in away games, so they might struggle defensively.

They are unbeaten in their last two league games, scoring five goals while conceding twice in these games. While the Jets have a poor record against the hosts, they head into the match in better form. With that in mind, we back the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos to score or assist any time - Yes