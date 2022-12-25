Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27, 2022

Adelaide United will welcome Newcastle Jets to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Tuesday (December 27).

The hosts are winless in their last two games after winning their previous three. Adelaide are fifth in the standings with 12 points. They're coming off a 3-1 defeat at Wellington Phoenix, with Craig Goodwin scoring a 12th-minute consolation.

Newcastle, meanwhile,have lost their last two games and find themselves in tenth place in the league table. They lost 3-0 against Central Coast Mariners in their previous outing, failing to score for the second straight game.

If the hosts win, they will go up to second, while a win for Newcastle will see them climb into the top half.

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 50th time across competitions. Adelaide lead 25-12, while 12 games have been drawn.

The visitors are the only A-League team yet to draw this season, winning three of their eight games and losing five.

Adelaide have won their last five games against Newcastle, scoring at least twice in each outing.

No team has lost more games in the A-League this season than the visitors (5).

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Reds are undefeated at home in the A-League. They have won their last five games against the Jets, and the trend could continue. Newcastle have won just once in their last 13 meetings against Adelaide and might struggle again.

The visitors have also failed to score in three of their four away games this term, so Adelaide should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Adelaide to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

